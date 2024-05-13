Trouble For Illegal Real Estate Firms As Lagos Govt Vows To Stop Activities

The Lagos State Government has vowed to clamp down on the activities of unregistered individuals and organisations engaging in real estate in the state.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed this at a recent 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing.

Akinderu-Fatai warned that illegal real estate agents will face legal consequences for non-compliance with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority registration requirements.

He said the warning became imperative to instil sanity and ensure fraud-free real estate business in the state.

He advised state residents to be mindful of real estate agents they do business with to avoid falling victim to fake and dubious estate agents.

He said, “It is also essential to request that we spread the warning across every platform that it is an offence for an individual and organisation to engage in real estate business in Lagos State without being registered with LASRERA. Let us act responsibly and follow the path of the law.

“I want to seize this opportunity to raise awareness on the need for residents not to fall victim to fake and dubious Estate agents and to patronise the registered real estate individuals and organisations.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has called on Lagosians affected by the ongoing demolition of houses in some parts of the state to apply for compensation.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known during an interview with Arise Television.

Wahab noted that Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration empathizes with the residents and will treat each application on a case-by-case basis.