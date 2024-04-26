Air Peace Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Lagos Airport

An Air Peace plane coming from Port Harcourt, on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Naija News gathered that the pilots landed at the airport, after noticing a fire warning indicator in the cockpit.

The aircraft, which had 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board, landed safely at 4:45pm on Runway18L of the Lagos airport.

The pilots immediately shut down the engines of the aircraft after fire fighting personnel reportedly observed smoke on the engines.

The call sign of the aircraft is: APK7193.

Air Peace, in a statement, said it was later discovered that the fire warning noticed in the cockpit was false.

The statement was titled, “Notification of false fire alarm on Port Harcourt-Lagos flight.”

It read, “We wish to inform the flying public of an incident that occurred during our Port Harcourt-Lagos flight P47193 of today, April 25, 2024.

“Some minutes before landing, our Captain noticed a fire warning indicator in the cockpit. The pilots performed all safety precautionary measures, and the fire indicator went off. The Captain immediately notified our Operations Control Centre in Lagos at 17:37 hrs.

“It was determined upon landing that the alarm was falsely triggered as there was no fire event. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers disembarked normally.

“We want to reassure the flying public that safety remains our utmost priority, and we are unwavering in our commitment to it.”