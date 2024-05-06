Over 80% Of Ibeju Lekki Structures Unapproved – Lagos State Govt Raises Concerns

The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, highlighted that 80% of buildings in Ibeju Lekki have not received official approval.

Olumide revealed in a recent interview that during a visit to Ibeju Lekki and Epe, it was observed that over 80% of the estates lacked approval, mainly due to purchasing agricultural land without proper zoning information.

He emphasized the necessity of obtaining planning information, fence permits, and layout permits before commencing construction.

Olumide said, “Just last week Thursday and Friday, myself and the team were in the Ibeju Lekki and Epe axis and you would agree with me that anybody passing through that corridor would see a lot of estates marked. We went there, and I can tell you that from what we saw, over 80 per cent of them do not have approval.

“The procedure to get approval is first to get the planning information, as to what those areas have been zoned for. In this case, what we have is agricultural land, and people now go to their families to buy agricultural land. Of course, those lands would be sold because those families do not know the use such land would be put to.

“The next thing to do is the fence permit. If you missed the earlier information on not knowing the area zoning, at the point of getting the fence permit, you would be able to detect what the area is zoned for. After that, the layout permits a large expense of land follows.”

The commissioner highlighted that obtaining a layout permit hinges on zoning compliance, stressing that despite the process layers, some still advertise and sell plots without proper approval, risking investments.