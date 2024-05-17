NAFDAC Storms Lagos Markets, Seals Shops With Unregistered Products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down three cosmetics shops and raided several others in Lagos for the illegal sale and stocking of unregistered products.

Naija News understands that the raid targeted shops selling “Dr. Teal’s” brand cosmetics, following a complaint from the trademark holder about potential fakes.

NAFDAC seized samples for laboratory testing to verify their safety and authenticity.

The Agency’s enforcement unit on Wednesday raided the cosmetics section of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex and other leading cosmetics shops in Egbeada and Ikeja areas in Lagos.

Advertisement

Speaking to journalists at the Trade Fair Complex, the Team lead who is also the Chief Regulatory Officer of NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Ishildi Sunday said the agency received a complaint from the trademark owner about alleged fakes and the market authorisation holder.

He said, “Technically, any regulated product that does not have a NAFDAC registration number is considered fake. As it is, any product that is not registered, we cannot vouch for the quality and safety of the use of the product by the general public.

“Since it is our mandate as an agency to safeguard the health of Nigerians and ensure that all regulated products are safe and of good quality, we can only confirm its safety through laboratory analyses.”

Advertisement

He said the shops affected would be reopened after administering the necessary stipulated sanctions for the sale, manufacture or distribution of unregistered products.

Sunday explained that if the affected shop owners are found guilty they would pay an administrative penalty for sales of unregistered products of ₦5 million according to NAFDAC’s stipulated tariff.

“Retailers and suppliers are liable and NAFDAC will penalise violators,” Sunday stressed.

Advertisement