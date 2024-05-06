Thank You For Giving Us A Reason Not To Invest In Lagos – Yemi Alade Knocks Govt Over Demolition

Singer Yemi Alade has stated that the Lagos State government is giving Nigerians reasons not to invest in the state’s real estate.

Recall that in an Instagram post on Sunday, Alade had berated the government over its demolition of houses in the Mende area of the state.

She frowned at the Lagos government’s incessant demolition of houses.

Alade asserted that the government was making life more difficult for citizens by rendering them homeless overnight, adding that the ongoing demolition is ruining the real estate value of the state and driving investors away.

Speaking via a fresh series of post on Monday morning, the singer called on the state government to at least start refunding affected legal buyers the monies paid to the state government when purchasing their land.

She wrote, “Thank you for giving me & millions of others a reason to NOT INVEST IN LAGOS REAL ESTATE @followlasg

“Maybe when you are done turning the whole lagos into a network of Roads with no residents then your MEGA city dreams will be complete.Please start refunding legal buyers atleast.

“Why and how was the building plan of Mende villa 1 approved in the first place!? @followlasg

“You have commissioned several building plans in conjunction with Legrande and gained the trust of many. Why dash it all with this one blow? 2hrs notice is trivial!

“Send notices to the residents directly! Put it in the news! Showing up like santa clause and issuing 2hr notice is trauma unleashed for undeserving citizens. They are not the developer and yes the developer has also failed residents!”