Lagos To Celebrate Yoruba Week As Sanwo-Olu Writes State Assembly

The Lagos State government has announced its decision to dedicate the last week of September every year to the celebration of Yoruba culture.

This development follows a resolution passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly on September 19, 2023.

In a letter dated April 8, 2024, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture informed the lawmakers that the state would begin preparations for the celebration.

The letter, read by the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his cabinet had approved the designation of the last week of September as Yoruba Week.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, commended the governor and his team for this decision, describing it as a positive development.

He emphasized the importance of preserving Yoruba culture and heritage and expressed the House’s readiness to support the executive in ensuring the success of the planned Yoruba Week.

In a related development, the Lagos State House of Assembly held a minute’s silence on Monday to honor the late former Governor of old Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who was recently laid to rest.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa paid tribute to the late politician, describing him as a pan-Nigerian who supported the Yorubas and the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the dark days of military rule and the struggle for Chief MKO Abiola’s mandate.

The Speaker recalled how Ezeife had stepped down for Olu Falae in 1999, demonstrating his commitment to democracy and national unity.