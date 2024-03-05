Lagos Assembly Lauds Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Obasa For Their Roles In Red Line Rail Development

The Lagos State House of Assembly commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday for the successful completion of the Red Line rail project within the state.

The House further praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the groundwork in Lagos, which subsequent administrations have utilized, and thanked Speaker Mudashiru Obasa for his proactive involvement in securing legislative approvals for the blue and red line projects.

Naija News recall that President Tinubu commissioned the first phase of the 37-kilometre red line rail, featuring seven stations from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos Central, on February 29, a project undertaken by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

During his address to his colleagues on Tuesday, Dr. Obasa praised former governors for continuing with Tinubu’s vision for Lagos.

He described the red line rail project as an important step towards improving the quality of life and boosting the economy of the state.

“It was very significant, historic and memorable. It is a plus for the government and people of Lagos and it is necessary that we commend the man in charge and his team who have put so much into this to make it realistic.

“It is not just about the project, but its economic importance to the state, especially being the second one to be commissioned. The line will eliminate traffic issues and associated challenges.

“It is also necessary to commend Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was on hand to commission the project and for laying the foundation by establishing LAMATA years ago when he was governor of Lagos. We are getting there,” Obasa stated.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to send letters of commendation to the President, Sanwo-Olu, and former Governors Fashola and Ambode for upholding Tinubu’s vision for Lagos.

He also stated that the House would oversee the train operations.

The chairman of the transportation committee praised the project, highlighting the House’s role in approving the budget and emphasizing the importance of mass transit and intermodal transport systems, echoing the Speaker’s sentiments.

In acknowledging the state’s development, the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. David Setonji, pointed to a stable political climate, commending the governor’s firmness and the Speaker’s efforts to fulfill democratic promises to Lagos residents.

Commending the Speaker’s efforts to enhance living conditions in Lagos, Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh remarked that Lagosians could now organize their commutes as seen in many western nations, while also calling for the establishment of parking areas for train commuters.

Hon. Suraju Olatunji commended the Speaker for helping pass the law that set up LAMATA, as Nureni Akinsanya advocated for the governor’s unwavering commitment to the yellow line rail project.