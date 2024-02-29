Tinubu Commissions Lagos Red Line Rail Project

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, commissioned the Red Line Rail Mass Transit project in Lagos State.

The President was earlier received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Ibijoke, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hazmat, state commissioners and aides, at the inauguration of the red line train project

Tinubu was welcomed by Governors Usman Ododo (Kogi), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), former Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and other dignitaries.

Naija News reports that the Red Rail Line is a 37 km rail line with 13 stations, integrating key bus terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja, Ebute Metta, Iju and Iddo with connection to the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The train has the capacity to transport 1.1m people daily when fully operational.

In a post via his official X handle on Thursday morning, Sanwo-Olu said the commissioning of the project is not just about improving the city’s mobility, but about reshaping the urban landscape and setting a new pace for development.

The governor stated that by connecting critical points across Lagos, his administration is opening doors to opportunities, growth, and a sustainable future.

He wrote: “Embarking on the Lagos Mass Rail Transit (LMRT) project is more than just enhancing transit; it’s about weaving the fabric of our city into a tighter, more connected community. Every track laid, every station built, brings us closer to a Lagos where distance no longer dictates destiny.

“The LMRT project is a beacon of progress, illuminating the path to a future where our city moves smoother, faster, and more efficiently. It’s not just about the journey from point A to B, but about how each journey brings us together, making Lagos not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.”