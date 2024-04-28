Stop Praying For Tinubu To Succeed – Ex-NERC Boss Charges Nigerians

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has called on Nigerians to shift their focus from merely praying for President Bola Tinubu’s success to taking active steps to ensure the country thrives under his administration.

Naija News reports that Amadi, who previously served as the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), shared these thoughts in a recent post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In his message, Amadi emphasized the importance of public engagement and accountability in governance.

He urged citizens to voice their concerns about the president’s shortcomings and strive to hold him accountable.

“Stop praying that Tinubu succeeds. Do your best to make sure that the country succeeds under him,” Amadi wrote, while highlighting a proactive approach to citizenship.

The former NERC chairman expressed concern that without a robust mechanism for accountability, the presidency might not meet public expectations.

He added, “Speak out against what he is not doing well and work hard to hold him accountable.”

Over the weekend, prominent northern organizations, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Northern Awareness Network (NAN), voiced concerns regarding potential plots by certain politicians to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration and his prospects for reelection in 2027.

These concerns were raised amid observations of attempted interference with the President’s cabinet, which has been integral to his administration’s achievements.

Yerima Shettima, President of AYCF, and Salifu Suleiman, Chairman of NAN, jointly lauded the strides made under President Tinubu’s leadership, crediting his team of ministers and officials for their roles in these successes.