Economic Hardship: Why You Should Not Give Up On Tinubu – APC Chieftain To Nigerians

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged Nigerians not to give up on the administration of President Bola Tinubu but be patient and optimistic.

While addressing journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Sunday, Oyinloye admitted that Nigerians are currently grappling with economic hardship.

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain described Tinubu as a true democrat working earnestly to fulfil all his electoral promises for the prosperity of the citizens.

According to him, Tinubu had defended the removal of the fuel subsidy, among many other policies, saying it was necessary to enhance economic growth.

Oyinloye opined that the various interventions the President has been implementing were necessary to revitalise the country’s economy.

He added that the current administration is keen on prioritising key areas such as quality agricultural practices, a robust marketing system, a quality health system, education, improved electricity, and tackling corruption.

He said, “There is no doubt that Nigerians are facing hard times, but this is not deliberate nor a sign of failure on the part of the President.

“For us to enjoy a prosperous Nigeria, we must be ready to sacrifice a little and that is what is currently happening.

“Mr. President meant well for Nigerians. He will not gain anything deliberately inflicting pains on Nigerians.”

“All the economic policies put in place by the President that are causing the pains are meant to strengthen our economy.

“Don’t give up on the President. He will do better and he will continue to improve on the welfare of Nigerians.

“The government will continue to strengthen our economy by investing in industries and promoting local production, develop agricultural value chain, which will help reduce our dependence on imports and crude oil.”