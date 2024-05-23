Fubara Hails Sanusi On ‘Reinstatement’ As Emir Of Kano

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II on his purported reinstatement as the Emir of Kano.

Naija News reported that the former Central Bank Governor (CBN), is set to be reportedly reinstated as the Emir of Kano.

This follows the passage of a new law by the State House of Assembly, which abolished four emirates created in addition to the Emir of Kano.

Sanusi, the distinguished keynote speaker in the ongoing Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit, was hosted by Fubara in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Fubara expressed excitement over the news of Sanusi’s reinstatement, especially as it came at a time when the former Governor of CBN is in Rivers State to add impetus to his administration’s initiative to reshape the state’s economic trajectory.

He noted that Sanusi’s reinstatement by the Kano State Government at this time shows his dethronement on March 9, 2020, was against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kano State.

According to Fubara, the act was “an unjust act to the millions of people who believed in his reign while on the revered throne”.

The Governor commended the Kano State Government for listening to the people’s yearnings and acting to correct the wrongs of the past.

He also urged the spiritual leader of the Tijanniyah Sufi order of Nigeria, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, to lead the over 50 million adherents of the Sufi order in Nigeria with love, wisdom and courage while bringing lasting peace, justice, equity and fairness to all in the city of Kano.

He added, “I wish the 14th Emir of Kano a successful and fruitful reign that will bring progress and prosperity to the people of the State.”

