‘Junior Pope Was More Than A Friend’ – Nollywood Actress, Ruby Ojiakor Opens Up

Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor, has clarified speculations of an alleged romantic relationship with her late colleague, John Odonwondo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

Naija News reports that rumours have been making rounds online that Ruby was Junior Pope’s girlfriend after a series of social media posts and videos made on her page while mourning the actor, who died in a boat accident while on set.

The late actor’s wife, Jennifer, further fueled the rumours after unfollowing Ruby on Instagram shortly after her husband’s burial.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, Ruby insisted that Junior Pope was never her boyfriend even though he was more than a friend to her.

She also debunked claims that the late actor is the father of her child, Royalty.

She said, “Junior Pope was never my boyfriend. There’s no intimacy between myself and Junior Pope. We never dated. Junior Pope was never my intimate friend. He was just my friend. He was more than a friend. He was my big brother,” she said.

“I also see a lot of posts, some persons will just screenshot and send to me and say, ‘Look at what they’re saying, they said he [Junior Pope] is Royalty’s father.’ I just looked at it and I laughed. How can people reason this way? Please and please, Junior Pope is not Royalty’s father. He’s not my daughter’s father. I just want to clarify this.”