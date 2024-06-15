‘My Money Took Me Far Not Fans’ – BBNaija Whitemoney

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has boasted that his money took him far in the All Stars edition of the reality show and not fans.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star cum singer in an interview with YouTuber, Olufemi Daniel, claimed that he only got two per cent of fans’ votes.

According to him, he gave his team money to vote for him before going on the show.

Whitemoney explained that his eviction from the reality TV show was unsurprising because he knew he would not win.

He said, “I wasn’t shocked [when I got evicted] because I knew I wouldn’t win. I was the one who gave money to my team to keep subscribing. My money took me that far. People’s voting was just two per cent, my money took me that far.”

Meanwhile, Whitemoney has revealed that his colleague, Phyna, has received her remaining prizes from the organisers and sponsors of the reality TV show.

Naija News recalls that Phyna, winner of the Season 7 edition of the BBNaija show in 2022, called out the organisers and their sponsors over incomplete prizes.

In a recent chat with YouTuber, Olufemi Daniel, Whitemoney confirmed that Phyna has now received her remaining prizes, including the 1 BTC.

According to the reality TV star, Phyna confided in him during a recent meeting.

Speaking on Phyna’s approach to recovering his remaining prizes, Whitemeoney stated that such an approach may not work for everyone.