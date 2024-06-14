‘Phyna Has Received All BBNaija Prizes’ – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has revealed that his colleague, Phyna, has received her remaining prizes from the organisers and sponsors of the reality TV show.

Naija News recalls that Phyna, winner of the Season 7 edition of the BBNaija show in 2022, called out the organisers and their sponsors over incomplete prizes.

In a recent chat with YouTuber, Olufemi Daniel, Whitemoney confirmed that Phyna has now received her remaining prizes, including the 1 BTC.

According to the reality TV star, Phyna confided in him during a recent meeting.

Speaking on Phyna’s approach to recovering his remaining prizes, Whitemeoney stated that such an approach may not work for everyone.

He said, “I think she [Phyna] went the way she understands, the way she knows [calling out the organisers]. And it worked for her. She got everything. I was with her a few days ago and she showed me that she got her BTC.

“So that pattern worked for her. It might not work for you and I. But all of us have different approaches to things. So that’s the way she understands and she did it and it worked for her. She got her goods, she got her trip to Maldives, she got everything she deserved.”