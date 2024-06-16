Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 16th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 16th June 2024.

The PUNCH: Medical experts have warned that the latest cholera outbreak may spread to many communities and states in the country during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration if necessary measures were not quickly taken to limit the spread of the acute diarrhoeal infection. The experts, who spoke in separate interviews with Sunday PUNCH, said the increase in travel over the holiday season might result in a rise in cholera cases.

Vanguard: Spanner was thrown into the Super Eagles 2026 World Cup qualification last week after the doubleheader against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Uyo on Friday and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic who hosted them on neutral ground in Abidjan three days later.

ThisDay: President Bola Tinubu has expressed optimism that the sacrifices and great expectations of the citizens of Nigerians will not come to naught, stressing that propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors of the economy.

Daily Trust: Members of the Arewa Traders Association (ATA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have accused the police of torturing and extorting their members in the effort to recover multi-million naira gold allegedly stolen from one of its officers.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.