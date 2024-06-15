‘Those Who Killed My Father Wanted Abacha As President’ – MKO Abiola’ Son, Abdul

Abdul Abiola, one of the sons of the late renowned politician, MKO Abiola, has opined that some international and local forces were behind the death of his father.

Naija News reports that Abdul made this known on Saturday while featuring on Seun Okinbaloye’s ‘Mic On’ podcast.

Recall that MKO Abiola was the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, which former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB annulled.

According to Abdul, those responsible for the death of his father were comfortable with the late Sani Abacha becoming Nigeria’s president.

He explained that Abiola was killed due to some of the policies he wanted to introduce in Nigeria and Africa if he emerged as president.

He said, “A team of people worked against Abiola because he had announced that he would declare daily barrels of oil when he becomes president.

“There were a few forces against Abiola and they were okay with Abacha becoming president. Remember Abiola went to America without a passport (remember the famous no passport), he was the only man allowed to enter US without a passport.

“He went to meet Clinton and I’m sure he would have been looking at him like you want to bring democracy to Africa? Democracy is only good for them, but they would impose dictatorship across the world, yet they claim to be the democratic world. It’s a sham.”