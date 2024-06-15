How Often Do You Ask Politicians The Sources Of Their Donations? – Osinbajo To Churches

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has charged churches to question the donations from politicians and other Nigerians who support evangelism and projects.

Naija News reports that Osinbajo spoke on Saturday during the inaugural lecture in honour of the late senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya, in Lagos.

He charged the church to teach good values that Christians in public service can hold on to.

He said, “How often do those who receive money from politicians and from other sources ask for the source of the money?

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Friday, rejected the request to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to disclose the assets declared by former presidents, vice presidents, and principal officers of the National Assembly.

Naija News understands that the Public & Private Development Centre (PPDC) and the Incorporated Trustees of the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy, had sought to overturn a high court judgment that denied them access to the asset declaration forms submitted to the CCB by past political leaders.

The organizations had taken the CCB and its chairman to the Federal Capital Territory High Court because the latter refused to comply with their request under the Freedom of Information Act.

However, in a unanimous decision on Friday by a three-member panel of justices, the appeals filed by two non-governmental organizations were dismissed.

PPDC had specifically requested the asset declaration forms of former president Goodluck Jonathan and his vice, Namadi Sambo, as well as ex-president Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo.