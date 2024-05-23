Tinubu’s Administration Groping In The Dark Without Sense Of Direction – Elder Statesman, Bugaje

A one-time member of the House of Representatives and elder statesman, Dr Usman Bugaje has claimed that the President Bola Tinubu’s administration has failed to make any progress.

He insisted that the government has failed to solve a single problem in the country one year after taking over office.

Bugaje shared his grievances during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday

When asked about the government’s decision to mark Tinubu’s first year in office with a low-key approach, without any fanfare, he said, “Well, as Citizens and as people who have been in government, clearly the last one year has been a tragedy, simple. There is not one problem they have been able to solve, so I cannot see any other than low-key.”

Bugaje attributed the low-key approach to the administration’s recognition of the public’s frustration and anger.

“I mean, I give them the sense that they are feeling the pressure, they can see the faces of Nigerians and so perhaps they trying to see how can they assuage this anger because the people are angry.

“Since this Administration came one year ago, I’ve not seen one problem that they have solved. If anything, the policies they started with have created far more problems than they found, and in this one year, they are clearly groping in the dark without very clear [direction],” he added.

Bugaje emphasised the need for the administration to seek help from experienced individuals, regardless of their political affiliations.

“This is the time really to admit and to then seek help from those who know, and Nigeria is full of people with the experience with the expertise, they may not be in your party, they may not even be in politics, but this is the way many countries have been able to get out of the problem they have found themselves,” he said.