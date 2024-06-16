List Of Governors Who Shunned Tinubu’s Plea And Refused To Pay Wage Awards

The federal government led by President Bola Tinubu has been paying the ₦35,000 wage award in addition to the ₦30,000 minimum wage to Nigerian workers.

Despite the plea from Tinubu to governors to replicate the gesture, some state leaders have failed to comply with the directive.

According to Legit, 15 states have not complied, while 7 have stopped.

The wage award was intended to reduce the economic hardship on workers until the new minimum wage was implemented.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), while condemning the governor’s refusal to pay the wage award, has described the move as the height of insensitivity.

Below is a list of some of the states not paying or paid partially,

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom,

The governor of the south-south state has assured his administration is ready to pay the minimum wage agreed upon by the tripartite committee and that the payment will begin as soon as it is passed into law.

Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers

Fubara is another governor that is yet to pay the wage award eight months after the federal government began the payment.

The governor said that his government is waiting for the outcome of the tripartite committee, which was set up to review the new minimum wage.

The committee included federal government representatives, governors, organised labour, and private organisations.

Governor Oborevwori of Delta state

Oborevwori Sheriff has also failed to begin the wage awards payment to workers in his state.

While speaking with newsmen, the commissioner for information in Delta, Ifeanyi Osuoza said that the government would set up a committee to address every wage-related issue, including the minimum wage.

Governor Otti of Abia

Otti has also not began the payment of the wage award.

The governor stated that his administration is looking into the wage award.

The NLC in the state appealed to the governor to approve the ₦35,000 wage award to alleviate the workers’ pains in the face of the country’s current economic hardship.

Nasir Idris Of Kebbi State,

The government of Kebbi state had announced that a committee would be established on May 1 to devise a workable minimum wage for state workers.

However, Governor Idris’s leadership in the state is yet to commence the payment of wage awards

Other states that have yet to start paying or have paid for a while are listed below:

Babagana Zulum Of Borno,

Zulum has been distributing food and palliatives, but has failed to pay the wage award.

Mai Mala Buni of Yobe

He is also distributing food and palliatives, but has failed to follow the wage award directive.

Umaru Radda of Katsina

The Katsina governor paid ₦15,000 and ₦10,000 twice to workers and pensioners.

Bala Muhammad of Bauchi

He paid ₦10,000 to workers during Eid-el-Fitr and food palliative to workers.

Muhammed Bago of Niger

Bago Paid ₦20,000 once.

Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa

He paid ₦10,000 to workers twice and N5,000 to pensions for four months.

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau

He Paid ₦12,000 for six months.