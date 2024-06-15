Nigeria News
BREAKING: Tinubu Sacks DG, Directs Bureau Of Public Procurement Reorganisation
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the resignation of Mr. Mamman Ahmadu from office as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).
Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Saturday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.
According to the statement, this is part of a larger reorganization effort in the public procurement system to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.
The Director-General was directed to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.
The President extended his thanks to Ahmadu for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavours.
