Tinubu Marks Eid-El-Kabir With Muslim Community In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu participated in Eid Kabir prayers with Muslim faithful on Sunday at Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Eid-el-Kabir festival is celebrated by Muslims worldwide on the 10th day of the Hijri month of Dhual-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar.

The President, accompanied by top government officials, arrived at the Eid praying ground at 8:55 am on Sunday.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola; businessman Aliko Dangote, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, and other dignitaries are also at the praying ground.

Naija News earlier reported that the President urged Nigerians to ponder the significance of the Eid-el-Kabir occasion, which holds strong meaning for the nation.

He made the call in his message to the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha, an event that signifies sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

“The President acknowledges the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past one year as his administration sets the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development.

“President Tinubu affirms that the sacrifices and great expectations of citizens will not come to nought as already propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors,” a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, read.

President Tinubu urged citizens to pray for the nation’s continuous peace and stability while working to promote unity, peace, and progress.

The President also reiterated to Nigerians that his administration is prioritizing their physical, social, and economic security and will continue steadfastly in this noble endeavor.