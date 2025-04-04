“There’s No Leadership Or Direction” – Tinubu, Shettima’s Frequent Foreign Trips Spark Opposition Outrage

The pattern of frequent international travels by President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima has ignited a wave of criticism from opposition parties, who argue that such trips are excessive and insensitive to Nigeria’s economic and governance challenges.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have all raised concerns over what they perceive as a neglect of domestic affairs in favor of foreign engagements.

Naija News reports that the backlash intensified following President Tinubu’s departure on Wednesday for a two-week working leave in France, closely followed by Vice President Shettima’s trip to Senegal on Thursday for the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

Opposition Voices Concern Over Leadership Void

CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ahmeh, in an interview with The PUNCH, criticised the absence of both leaders, arguing that it has created a leadership vacuum affecting key national sectors.

“This is a total disregard for administrative or constitutional procedures. When one is not in town, the other should take over. But when both are away, there’s no one to manage the country’s affairs, creating gaps in the economy, security, and other sectors,” Ahmeh explained.

“With their traveling habits, there’s no way we can achieve the results we desire. The country needs a president who is focused on governing, not one who takes advantage of the system.”

He further questioned the necessity of Tinubu’s repeated travels to France, implying that it has become a “second home” to the Nigerian leader.

“It’s saddening. Many Nigerians feel the same. There is no leadership or direction, just instability and no growth or economic prosperity,” he added.

Calls for Transparency on Presidential Travels

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, echoed similar sentiments, describing the frequent foreign trips as a sign of irresponsibility and misplaced priorities.

“These travels show a lack of seriousness. The President and his vice are supposed to be serving the people of Nigeria, but they seem to be prioritising their personal needs over national governance.

“In an ideal situation, ambassadors or foreign ministers should handle many of these events. It’s unnecessary for the president to attend every event abroad,” Osadolor remarked.

He suggested that Tinubu’s repeated trips to France could be linked to health concerns and called for greater transparency.

“I believe the President should be more transparent with the people. He should realise he was elected to manage the economy and represent the citizens, not to live a lavish lifestyle abroad,” he added.

NNPP: ‘Nigeria on Autopilot’ Amid Economic Struggles

NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, also weighed in, warning that Nigeria appears to be running on “autopilot” while its leaders are away.

“The constant overseas travels, especially during times of economic hardship, give a poor impression of leadership. It feels like we’re on our own. The country seems to be running without any direction,” Johnson stated. “The optics are terrible, and the people feel abandoned by those in power.”

He advised Tinubu to shift focus towards governance and national development rather than frequent international engagements.

“My advice to the President is simple: he should realise he has little to show for the last two years. It’s time to press the reset button and start truly serving the people, as promised,” Johnson added.

Presidency Defends Foreign Trips

In response to the criticism, a senior official from the Presidency, who requested anonymity, dismissed the accusations, insisting that both leaders were on legitimate assignments abroad.

“Yes, the President and Vice President are out of the country for legitimate reasons. This has happened before, and the country did not grind to a halt,” the official asserted.

He further argued that in the modern world, governance is not solely dependent on physical presence.

“It is the right of the opposition to speak, to oppose. It is their right. But the world has moved beyond needing someone to be around before they do their duties. Is Shettima or Tinubu a minister?” the presidency official queried.