Like Tinubu, Oshiomhole Turns 73; APC, Okpebholo React

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has extended warm felicitations and heartfelt congratulations to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole on the auspicious occasion of his birthday.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Friday by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

He stated that Oshiomhole’s dedication and service to the people of Edo State remain a testament to his unwavering commitment to the progress and development of our State.

According to Okpebholo, his contributions during his tenure as Governor have left an indelible mark on our history, and his legacy continues to inspire us.

The statement added: “Governor Monday Okpebholo acknowledges Comrade Oshiomhole’s significant achievements and his lasting impact on infrastructure, education, and healthcare, among others. His visionary leadership and tireless efforts have played a crucial role in shaping the present landscape of Edo State.

“Today, we join family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating a distinguished leader and a true patriot of Edo State. Former Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of our people are worthy of commendation. We are grateful for his enduring contributions and wish him many more years of good health and happiness.”

“Governor Monday Okpebholo prays that this special day brings joy, peace, and fulfillment to our LEADER, Comrade Oshiomole, and his family. May he continue to be a source of inspiration and wisdom to us all.”

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a post on 𝕏, celebrated Oshiomhole, who is a former National Chairman of the Party.

The ruling party wrote: “Happy birthday to our former National Chairman and Senator representing Edo-North senatorial district, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“We pray for Comrade Oshiomhole, good health, increased wisdom, and many more years in service to our great nation and Party.”

Naija News recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a member of the APC and Oshiomhole’s ally, had recently celebrated his 73rd birthday.