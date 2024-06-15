Eid-El-Kabir: ‘My Govt Is Prioritizing Your Physical And Economic Security’ – Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu felicitates with the Muslims on the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, saying his administration prioritises the Nigerians’ physical, social and economic security.

Naija News recalls that on Friday, the Federal Government declared Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18, 2024, public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu urged the Muslim faithful to reflect on the essence of the occasion and prayed that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience.

He also said the sacrifices and great expectations of citizens would not come to nought and encouraged the Muslims to pray for peace in the country while celebrating with their families.

Tinubu also assured Nigerians of the positive outcomes of his reforms to ease the current hardships Nigerians are experiencing.

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu celebrates with the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

“The President congratulates the Muslim faithful and prays that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience. The President emphasizes that sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building, noting that it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.

“President Tinubu calls on citizens to spare a prayer for the nation for continuous peace and stability while working according to purpose in promoting unity, peace, and progress.

“The President acknowledges the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past one year as his administration sets the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development.

“President Tinubu affirms that the sacrifices and great expectations of citizens will not come to nought as already propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors.

“The President reassures Nigerians that his administration is prioritizing their physical, social, and economic security and will not relent on this noble endeavour.

“President Tinubu wishes Nigerians happy Sallah celebrations.”