‘It Is A Big Shame’ – Bode George Knocks Tinubu Over Rivers Crisis, Natasha Saga

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has warned that the recent actions by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, including the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the handling of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, could lead to the collapse of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

Speaking in Lagos on Thursday, George argued that the ongoing political developments in the country mirrored the events that led to the collapse of the First and Second Republics.

He stated that the current presidential system in Nigeria is, in fact, worse than military rule.

George expressed his disapproval of the voice vote used in approving President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as unconstitutional.

He also criticized the moves to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate, calling them “shameful.”

“Today, I see what led to the collapse of the First and Second republics being repeated by the APC-led Federal Government,” Vanguard quoted George as saying.

“Nigerians could not believe it when security was withdrawn from an elected speaker in Lagos, and deployed to a deposed speaker. A legislative decision was also overturned by the unilateral action of the president in Abuja.”

He noted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers State lawmakers were suspended without the required two-thirds approval from the National Assembly, and the voice vote used in approving this unconstitutional action raised further concerns.

“In Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and lawmakers were suspended, and the National Assembly, without the mandatory two-thirds approval, rubber-stamped this unconstitutional action by voice vote,” George said.

George also expressed his outrage over the alleged persecution and victimization of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He criticized the Senate for its partisan handling of the allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Akpabio, stating that instead of setting up an independent body to investigate the claims, the senator was suspended and now faces an attempted recall.

He said: “It is disheartening that Nigeria is on the spot globally for the wrong reasons. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo recently said that democracy is dying. I disagree. Democracy is not dying. Rather, the operators, especially the Executive and Legislature, are losing their sense of responsibility. It is a big shame.”

George further questioned the legitimacy of the recall process, arguing that it appeared to be stage-managed by the APC and Senate to remove Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“How will INEC identify all the signatories and their details? Some characters just went to the INEC office with bags of papers, and, boom! It has become official documents. What nonsense? This is clear manipulation and it will not stand,” George said.

He also lamented the government’s failed attempt to stop Akpoti-Uduaghan from visiting Kogi State, noting that her arrival in a chopper and the mammoth crowd that received her proved that the government was facing increasing public embarrassment.

George took a strong stance against the current presidential system, comparing it unfavorably to military rule. He warned that the way the Tinubu administration was handling political matters could have dire consequences for Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “This presidential system we are operating now is worse than what happens in a military organisation. This is no longer democracy. It portends what is coming in 2027.”

George also expressed concern about the political situation in Bayelsa State, specifically regarding the planned rally by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

He questioned the rationale behind allowing Wike to hold a rally in Yenagoa, especially in light of the ongoing tensions in neighbouring Rivers State.

George said: “With what is happening in neighbouring Rivers, why should Wike be allowed to go to Yenagoa and heat up tension in the state? Kogi State Police Command banned rallies and political gatherings because of Natasha. In Bayelsa, Wike is being encouraged to breach the peace in the state, by trying to poke the eyes of the Ijaw people. This will be a double tragedy and it makes no political sense at all.”

George criticized the Federal Government for allegedly encouraging lawlessness across the nation, saying it could have severe consequences for the country’s stability.