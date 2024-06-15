Tinubu Reacts As Ramaphosa Wins Re-election As South African President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conveyed his congratulations to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, on his re-election.

The Nigerian leader also commended the South African people for their peaceful conduct during and after the country’s general election.

The message was delivered by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.

The statement read, “President Bola Tinubu extends his warm congratulations to His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, on his re-election.

“The President also congratulates the people of South Africa on the peaceful and successful conduct of the general election.”

In his congratulatory message, President Tinubu also admonished the strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

The statement continued, “While wishing President Ramaphosa a successful term in office, President Tinubu calls for the strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa as strategic partners in Africa for the overall advancement of the continent.”

Naija News reported earlier that Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term following the May 29 general election.

The ANC, despite facing challenges, managed to form a unique coalition government, leading to Ramaphosa’s return to office.

In Cape Town, lawmakers demonstrated their strong support by voting overwhelmingly to support his continuation as president for the next five years.

“I accordingly declare honourable M.C. Ramaphosa duly elected President,” Chief Justice Raymond Zondo declared after the votes were counted.

The recent election in South Africa marked a significant milestone in the country’s history, as it ended the African National Congress (ANC)’ three-decade-long dominance, which the late Nelson Mandela led.

The ANC, which played a crucial role in ending apartheid, secured only 40 per cent of the vote, resulting in the loss of its absolute majority in parliament.

In response, the ANC has formed a government of national unity through a coalition with a majority of the 18 parties that won representation in the National Assembly.

This coalition includes the Democratic Alliance, a centre-right party, the Inkatha Freedom Party, a Zulu nationalist party, and several other smaller groups.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who fellow MPs re-elected with 283 votes in a secret ballot, will be sworn in as the country’s leader next week in Pretoria and subsequently announce his new cabinet.

In his victory speech earlier, Ramaphosa applauded the new coalition, saying voters expected the leaders to “act and to work together for the good of everyone in our country.”