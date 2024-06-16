Accept Labour’s Demand On Minimum Wage – NLC Charges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu-led government has been charged by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to accede to its demands on minimum wage based on practical realities in the country.

Naija News understands that the NLC also condemned a statement by the President during a meeting with some governors and members of the National Assembly on the occasion of the nation’s 25th Democracy Day anniversary.

Tinubu had said that the government would only be able to pay its workers what the country can afford.

The President had said, “Senate president, deputy senate president, you will get a notice from me if I have changed my mind on minimum wage. We are going to do it — what Nigeria can afford, what you can afford, what I can afford. They ask you to cut your coat according to your size if you have size at all.”

The spokesperson of the NLC, Benson Upah, in an interview with Punch, described the president’s statement as a contradiction of his promise to pay a living wage.

“This will be in breach of his promise to pay a living wage which is superior to a minimum wage. Moreover, there is unanimity of opinion that government accede to the demand of Labour based on practical realities.”

Recall that Tinubu, during his nationwide broadcast to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Nigeria’s democracy on Wednesday, June 12, announced that a consensus had been reached on the long-debated new minimum wage between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour.

In the national broadcast, the President revealed that an executive bill would soon be sent to the National Assembly to formalise the new minimum wage agreement.

He stated, “In this spirit, we have negotiated in good faith and with open arms with Organised Labour on a new national minimum wage. We shall soon send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of our law for the next five years or less.”

However, in a swift reaction, the Organised Labour stated that it had not reached any agreement with the Federal Government Tripartite Committee on the new minimum wage as claimed by the President.

In a statement on Wednesday, the acting President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Adewale Adeyanju, said there was no agreement reached by the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage when negotiations ended on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Adeyanju stated that at the last meetings, the demand remained ₦250,000 from the Organised Labour and that anything to the contrary won’t be accepted.

He said, “Our demand remains ₦250,000 only, and we have not been given any compelling reasons to change this position which we consider a great concession by Nigerian workers during the tripartite negotiation process.

“We are, therefore, surprised at the submission of Mr President over a supposed agreement. We believe that he may have been misled into believing that there was an agreement with the NLC and TUC. There was none and we must let the President, Nigerians, and other national stakeholders understand this immediately to avoid a mix-up in the ongoing conversation around the national minimum wage.”