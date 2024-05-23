Photo: Police Arrest Man Who Accused E-money Of Romantic Affair With Junior Pope’s Wife

The Nigerian Police Force has arrested one of the individuals who accused Nigerian Billionaire, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money, of having a romantic affair with Jennifer, the wife of the late Nollywood actor Junior Pope.

Naija News reported that some social media users and Instagram blogs had alleged that E-money is partly responsible for the death of Junior Pope and having a relationship with his wife.

In a statement via his Instagram page on Friday, E-money debunked the allegation, stating that it shows a complete lack of respect for the memory of the deceased and is deeply hurtful to the grieving family.

E-money expressed commitment to identifying the individuals and ensuring they are held accountable for the allegations.

In a new post via his Instagram page on Thursday, E-money revealed that one of the victims had been apprehended by the police, stressing it is a significant step toward curbing cyberbullying.

Sharing a photo of the suspect, E-money wrote, “I’m relieved to share that one of the individuals responsible for the character assassination against me has been apprehended by the Nigeria Police Force and will face prosecution. This is a significant step towards ending the scourge of cyber bullying.

“My heartfelt gratitude goes out to the diligent officers of the Nigerian Police Force for their unwavering commitment to justice.”