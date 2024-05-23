Sanusi’s Son Reacts As Kano Govt Removes Five Emirs

Ashraf Sanusi, the son of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammadu Sanusi II, has asserted that the state has corrected an injustice.

Ashraf stated this while reacting to the state assembly’s abolishment of the five emirate councils and his father’s possible reinstatement as Emir of Kano.

Naija News reported that there is no official statement yet on Sanusi’s reinstatement, but sources privy to the situation told the LEADERSHIP newspaper that Sanusi will be in Kano on Friday.

Reacting to the latest development, Ashraf, in a post on his Instagram page, prayed that Allah would deliver his father from the plots of deceivers and allow him to see through their shallow smiles.

He wrote, “O Allah, Lord of all dominion! You give dominion to whom You will, and take away dominion from whom You will, and You exalt whom You will, and abase whom You will. In Your Hand is all good. By your hand an injustice has been corrected today Alhamdulillah.

“Ya Allah save the Emir of Kano, HH Muhammad Sanusi II from the evil & whispers of devils, the plots of deceivers and allow him to see through their shallow smiles. Ya Allah increase him in charity and increase him in piety, Ya Allah save him from the love of this world and increase him in the love of the hereafter.”