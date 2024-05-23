How I Discovered My Musical Talent – Daddy Showkey Reveals

Veteran Nigerian singer, John Odafe Asiemo, better known as Daddy Showkey, has recounted how he discovered his musical talent.

Naija News reports that the ‘Ghetto Soldier’, in an interview on the ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, said he decided to become a musician after someone suggested it to him while working in a motor park.

Daddy Showkey said he was sceptical about the suggestion, and when he attempted to sing, many people liked his songs.

He said, “I was working in the motor park as a ticketer when someone told me I have a good voice and that I should consider becoming a musician.

Advertisement

“At first, I was sceptical because I didn’t know how to sing but when I attempted it, I discovered that everyone liked it so that was how I became a musician.”

Speaking on the controversy of young artists not acknowledging the contributions of music legends to their careers’ success, Daddy Showkey said he was not interested in giving himself any accolades for paving the way for young artists.

He added that it is left for the young artists who benefited from his legacy to admit and acknowledge him.