Northern Groups Reveal Plot To Stop Tinubu In 2027

Over the weekend, prominent northern organizations, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Northern Awareness Network (NAN), voiced concerns regarding potential plots by certain politicians to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration and his prospects for reelection in 2027.

These concerns were raised amid observations of attempted interference with the President’s cabinet, which has been integral to his administration’s achievements.

Yerima Shettima, President of AYCF, and Salifu Suleiman, Chairman of NAN, jointly lauded the strides made under President Tinubu’s leadership, crediting his team of ministers and officials for their roles in these successes.

However, they warned that the integrity and stability of this team are under threat from self-seeking politicians aiming to destabilize the administration.

The groups highlighted the pivotal role of Femi Gbajamiala, the Chief of Staff to the President, who has been a key figure in advancing the President’s agenda and fostering effective communication and cooperation within the administration.

His contributions were specifically pointed out as examples of leadership that need protection from political manipulation.

Shettima and Suleiman called on President Tinubu to exercise increased vigilance and caution, to prevent any undermining of his administration’s objectives.

They stressed the importance of maintaining a solid support base and unity within the cabinet to fend off any political challenges that might affect the President’s re-election campaign.

The statement reads, “His strategic leadership and organisational skills have streamlined decision-making processes and enhanced efficiency in governance.

“The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike has been instrumental in the development and improvement of infrastructure in the Nigerian seat of power.

“His innovative projects and policies have transformed the FCT into a modern and dynamic city, attracting investments and creating opportunities for its residents.

“The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo has been leading efforts to improve security and law enforcement in the country.

“His initiatives have led to a significant decrease in crime rates and enhanced the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens.

“The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo has been driving reforms and modernization efforts in the aviation sector.

“His initiatives have enhanced safety standards, improved infrastructure, and promoted efficiency in air travel. Keyamo’s vision for a world-class aviation industry in Nigeria has positioned the country as a regional hub for air transportation.

“The Minister of Budget, Abubakar Bagudu has been instrumental in managing the nation’s finances and ensuring fiscal responsibility.

“His strategic planning and budgeting skills have helped steer the country towards economic stability and growth. Bagudu’s prudent financial management has earned him respect and admiration within the administration.

“The Minister of Defence State, Bello Matawalle has been pivotal in strengthening the nation’s security and military capabilities.

“His leadership and proactive measures have led to significant gains in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

“The Minister of Art and Culture, Hannatu Musawa has been promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and artistic diversity on the global stage.

“Her initiatives have brought recognition and acclaim to Nigerian artists and performers, showcasing the country’s creative talents to the world.”