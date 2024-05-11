Sports Minister, Enoh Meets Tinubu In Aso Rock

The Minister of Sports, John Owan Enoh, presented a detailed report of his tenure’s achievements to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He highlighted a series of successes and ongoing initiatives designed to enhance the sports sector in Nigeria.

During the meeting, which took place on Saturday in State House, Enoh detailed key accomplishments across notable international competitions, including the African Cup of Nations, the African Games, and the World Relay Championships in the Bahamas.

He emphasized the notable performances of Nigerian athletes, underscoring their resilience and competitiveness on the global stage.

The Minister’s statement, delivered by Diana-Mary Nsan, S.A. Media to the Minister of Sports Development, outlined strategic plans to attract more private investments into sports and promote sports as a tool for both development and community engagement.

President Tinubu praised Minister Enoh for his proactive and innovative approach in steering the sports industry forward.

He recognized the minister’s role in catalyzing positive change and setting high standards of excellence within the sector.

In response, Enoh expressed his appreciation for President Tinubu’s unwavering support and leadership, which he credited for transformative changes in the sports sector.

The discussions also covered the preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in Paris, where Minister Enoh assured the President of rigorous strategies to ensure a commendable performance by Team Nigeria.

President Tinubu reiterated his commitment to providing the necessary support for the athletes, expressing confidence in their potential to excel internationally.

Minister Enoh concluded the meeting by thanking all stakeholders involved in the development of sports in Nigeria and reaffirmed his commitment to continue pushing the envelope of excellence and innovation in the sector.