‘Our Aim’ – Shettima Speaks On Tax Reforms Under Tinubu Govt

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that the tax reforms introduced by the incumbent administration led by his principal, President Bola Tinubu, are aimed at enhancing the system for the overall welfare of all Nigerians.

According to him, the government’s intention was not to frustrate the citizens or any sector of the economy but rather to establish an administrative framework that ensures the advantages of a prosperous tax system for all citizens.

Naija News reports that the Vice President, represented by Aliyu Moddibo Umar, the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of The Vice President), conveyed this message during the conclusion of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee’s retreat at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The Vice President further elaborated on the policy direction of the Tinubu administration’s tax reforms, highlighting that the evolving nature of the nation’s fiscal landscape prompted a pause and reassessment of the chosen path.

He noted, “Our aim remains to revitalise revenue generation in Nigeria while sustaining an investment-friendly and globally competitive business environment.”

While expressing confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver on the mandate, Shettima stressed the significance of the task ahead, noting that “we are gathered today because we are transitioning from the phase of proposal in the operations of this committee’s work to the phase of implementation.

“I am confident that both the federal and state governments stand ready to ensure the effective implementation of your reform proposals, and we shall provide the institutional framework to guarantee the adoption of the consensuses of this committee, aligning them with our economic agenda.”