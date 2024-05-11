‘If Not For Tinubu, Nigeria Would Have Gone Into Bankruptcy’

The Nigerian ReNewed Hope Solidarity Movement (NRHSM) has asserted that the country would have faced bankruptcy without President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pragmatic policies and programmes.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Tom Obulu, the group praised the incumbent administration’s efforts in combating and eliminating corruption over the past year.

Obulu stressed the group’s desire to see Tinubub’s renewed hope agenda spread to all grassroots levels for the benefit of all citizens.

The group described the administration’s decisions as bold and courageous in directing the country’s affairs.

Obulu commended the Tinubu administration for revisiting policies to prevent Nigeria from going bankrupt. The movement highlighted the removal of fuel subsidies, forex market reforms, and the student loan scheme as initiatives that will support underprivileged students in accessing quality education.

Additionally, the group lauded the administration for launching the one million nano business owners program, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, and the completion of the Aba-Port Harcourt railway line.

The movement discouraged opposition groups from inciting protests and advised the government to take action against hoarding to prevent inflation.

Furthermore, the group supported the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawale’s statement regarding the Northern Elders Forum’s lack of authority to represent the entire region, labelling them as a political burden to northerners.

“This statement is been amplified by the NHRSM because they (NEF) have no department that monitors the progress of achievements of this administration as enumerated above, they just want power for power sake, they should wait for 2031 as there is no vacancy.

“What the president needs now is the energy of the citizens of Nigeria to show support for his government and move the good governance that we need,” Obulu added.

He urged Organised Labour to be cautious in its demand for minimum wage, arguing that the N615,000 benchmark would cause instant hyperinflation and turn Nigeria into a banana republic.