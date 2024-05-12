Rivers Youths Send Message To Tinubu, IGP, Claim Wike Has Declared War In The State

Youths of Rivers State have asked President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to order.

Speaking in Port Harcourt under the platform of Sim Media Volunteers (SMV), the Rivers indigenes urged the president to take steps to resolve the political crisis in the state.

The youths also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to maintain neutrality in the situation.

They commended Tinubu for his efforts to restore total peace in the state and his renewed hope agenda, which aims to better the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking, the Convener of SMV, Frank Kilsi, tasked Tinubu to caution Wike and his supporters.

Kilsi said: “We further seize this opportunity to commend the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his painstaking efforts at actualising the renewed hope agenda for the nation.

“As the father of our dear country, we call on Mr President to use his exalted office to caution the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike and his co-travellers who have declared total war on Rivers State, as seen by their daily actions against Rivers people and victimization of innocent citizens of Rivers State, both at home and beyond.”

Kilsi called on the IGP to advise police operatives in the state to be professional while carrying out their duties and to stop intimidating and harassing the governor’s loyalists.

He said: “We call on the Inspector General of Police to rein in his men and exercise restrain by stopping the unnecessary attack or wanton arrest on any of the Governor’s supporters, as further harassment could lead to anarchy and breakdown of law and order that may not do our state any good.

“We further applaud the sterling leadership in the governance of Rivers State by the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS. Particularly commending his tireless efforts in improving the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N12 billion to an unprecedented N27 billion within a year of his administration.”