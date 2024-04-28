Tinubu Expresses Sadness Over Rivers Tanker Fire Incident

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the devastating tanker fire incident in Rivers State, which left a pregnant woman and three others dead and about a hundred vehicles destroyed.

It will be recalled that a fuel-laden tanker exploded on Friday evening, engulfing the Eleme section of the East-West Expressway in Rivers State and causing a massive fire.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu directed federal agencies to continue providing support to the state government in addressing the aftermath of the tragedy.

The president also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the fire incident, while commiserating with the government and people of the state.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the fire incident caused by an articulated vehicle conveying petroleum product at the Eleme section of the East-West Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Commiserating with the government and people of Rivers State on this tragedy, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and property, President Tinubu prays for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

“The President directs federal agencies in the state to continue liaising with the state government to provide the much-needed immediate support to all victims of the incident.

“The President commends the first responders in Rivers state for their bravery and dedication in assisting those affected by the accident, and expresses confidence that stricter safety regulations for the transportation of petroleum products will be implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future.”