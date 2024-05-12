Rivers Crisis: Fubara Govt Gives Condition That Will Determine If Assembly Quarters Will Be Demolished Or Not

The Rivers State government has disclosed that the outcome of an integrity test on the buildings will determine if the House of Assembly quarters will be demolished or not.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson, gave the update on Sunday while maintaining that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has not taken any final decision on the fate of the assembly quarters.

Naija News recalls there had been reports from some quarters that Fubara had concluded plans to demolish the quarters following the sudden visit to the edifice last week.

Though the governor insisted that his visit was harmless, there have been claims that Fubara had concluded plans to demolish the quarters.

But Johnson stated that while the Governor has the right to assess the facility, he has not made any conclusion on demolishing the structures.

He added that the Rivers State government had consulted experts who were currently carrying out integrity tests on the buildings, and the outcome of their findings would determine the next line of action.

The Commissioner said: “Governor Fubara is an honest person. The best that any state can pray for and God bestowed him on us. There is not other way to get a good leader other than a leader who will say right is right and left is left.

“We went to the Assembly quarters to assess the integrity of the facility under the care of the government. We have not found any section of the constitution that says the governor does not have the right to asses the facility.

“Governor Fubara is not interested in anybody’s position. He is already a governor. The governor as part of his function has gone to the Assembly quarters particularly on a report of an environmental impact assessment. In passing the governor visited the assembly quarters.

“That facility was built by the immediate past administration, when governor Wike built the NLC Secretariat, he said that that Secretariat did not meet integrity test. Dr. George Kelly, then Commissioner for Works, confirmed that under one year. They threw Beatrice Itubo out of that place.

“You can born a child today, the child might die today. You can born a child today the child might stay the next 100 years. In this case, the governor has only visited the quarters and commissioned experts to carry out integrity text on the building.

“What will happen next will depend on report of the facility tour. The governor will look at the reports. If it pleases God that that place does not meet up the required standard why not.”

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing developments, Governor Fubara has moved the assembly complex to the government house, insisting that the step was taken to ensure the safety of the users.