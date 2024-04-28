‘Imagine A Political Party That Failed Woefully’- Group Slams PDP Over Advice To Tinubu On Governance, Economic Revival

The Democratic Front (TDF) has criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for advising President Bola Tinubu on governance and claiming that they can fix the nation’s economy.

According to TDF, the PDP has no moral right to do so as they governed the country for 16 years, during which time the economy was ruined.

The group issued a statement in response to the PDP’s communique following its National Executive Committee meeting.

The statement was signed by the Chairman, Danjuma Mohammed and its Secretary, Wale Adedayo.

The group condemned PDP’s attempt to unify its divided structures instead of addressing the consequences of its misrule.

It called for accountability and responsibility from the PDP, highlighting their insensitivity to the nation’s plight and their role in squandering Nigeria’s resources during their tenure.

TDF criticised PDP’s skepticism towards Tinubu’s economic policies, emphasising the need to acknowledge past failures instead of casting aspersions on successful initiatives.

The group said, “Imagine a political party that failed woefully and landed the country in its present parlous economic state now pontificating on efforts to revitalise the national economy as if they ever had any clue.

“Rather than bury their heads in shame because of the roles the former ruling party played in bringing the country to its knees, they are busy pontificating on the bold initiatives and reforms being initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

“This litany of PDP’s failures and unprecedented maladministration will remain evergreen in our collective memory as a people.

“So it is egregiously ridiculous that PDP NEC members will cast aspersions on President Bola Tinubu’s highly performing economic team and ask him to reverse his impressively successful economic policies.”