Lagos Govt To Extend Blue Rail Line Project To Ogun

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led government of Lagos State has stated that it may extend the ongoing construction of the Blue Line Phase 2 project to Agbara in Ogun State.

Naija News understands that China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) is constructing the Blue Rail Line project.

Giving an update on the project yesterday, the Director of Rail Transport at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA), Olasukanmi Okusaga, stated that discussions are currently underway between the Lagos and Ogun governments to extend the Blue Rail Line to Agbara.

Okusaga spoke during an inspection tour of the second phase of the Blue Line construction, expressed contentment with the progress made, and disclosed the ongoing talks with the Ogun government about stretching the Blue Line to Agbara.

He said: “The project, which was awarded in 2023, is expected to be completed in three years.

“It will include six stations in Festac, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU and Okokomaiko, along with three bridges in Maza Maza, Satellite town and LASU. This phase covers 14 kilometres.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, has begun destroying all contravening structures under the system 1 drainage channel midstream (Odo Iya Alaro) Ojota and Ogudu.

The removal exercise was initiated on Monday, April 15.

This is coming after the expiration of several served contravention notices on the property owners.

Operatives of the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance (DEC) carried out the demolition, with security support from the Task Force on Special Offences and other agencies.

The ministry also explored consultative stakeholder meetings that involved members of the Legislative Assembly, one of which was held on December 21, 2023, to find possible solutions.

At one of such meetings convened by the ministry, its Commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab, with House of Assembly member representing Kosofe 1, Hon Sanni Okanlawon, in attendance, none of the property owners could provide evidence of titles to the structures built on the drainage right of way.

While speaking at that meeting, Wahab reiterated that in the absence of valid titles, all the structures on System 1 Right of Way would have to go.

Wahab added that the State government also discovered that while contravention notices had been served, some of the property owners continued with the construction in an open display of impunity.

He stated that it is advisable for those who voluntarily remove the contravening structures and fences to do so before the state government officials move in with their equipment.