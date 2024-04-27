One Die, Properties Burnt In Ogun Gas Tanker Explosion

One person has lost his life, six others injured and six vehicles burnt in a gas tanker explosion.

Naija News gathered that the incident happened at Ita Osin along Abeokuta-Sango-Lagos Expressway.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists.

Okpe said that the deceased was suspected to be the motorboy of the gas-laden tanker.

The accident reportedly happened at about 4:10 pm.

The truck was said to have suffered brake failure after which it lost control and hit the roadside culvert.

It later went up in flames with the fire engulfing five other cars and two shops around the accident scene.

Okpe said, “The crash occurred at about 1610 hrs Involving a tanker laden with gas. The number of people involved was 06 and all male adults, 02 got injured but unfortunately, 1 person died from the fire incident which is the motor boy who was trapped.

“A total of 05 vehicles were involved with registration numbers as follows, AAN544 YC NISSAN, GDB841XR MICRA, LSD993 CY NISSAN, T23771 LA SINO TRUCK, and a HONDA CRV with no registration number on it.

“The suspected cause of the crash was mechanical deficiency( brake failure ) and the vehicle crash on the road barricade then went into flames and other vehicles around/shops were burnt.

“The fire service was contacted immediately and the scene was conned also to avoid a secondary crash.

“The corpse was deposited at the State General Hospital morgue Abeokuta and the injured victims were taken by the family.”

The Ogun State Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala while confirming the incident said that the fire service men were still on the ground clearing the wreckage of the burnt tanker at the time of filing this report.

Taiwo Bankole

Kindly share this story:

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Stay informed and ahead of the curve! Follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive content. Don’t miss a headline – join now!

Join The Punch Newspapers Channel

VERIFIED: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars with premium domains just like Americans, acquire for as low as $1200 and you profit $19000 (₦23million). Click here to start.

Nigerians can now buy and sell cryptocurrencies, gift cards, and digital assets at an exceptional rate of 1,250/USD. Join the Trusted Platform Built for You. Download now and get started!

Top News

Law lee

Why I hate Mohbad more in death – Naira Marley’s associate

February 19, 2022

Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello: Abuja American School refunds $760,000 to EFCC

Yahaya Bello

Allow court decide Bello’s fate, media office tells EFCC

Policemen in action

Govt extends search for fleeing 4,000 inmates to IDP camps

punch footer logo

News

Sports

Metro Plus

Politics

Featured

Latest News

Business

Business & Economy

Opinion

Entertainment

Betting

Auto Famous

Auto Punch

Barka Da Sallah

Barrier Breakers

Breaking News

Brexit

Columns

Corona

Anti-corruption

Biafra

Boko Haram

Case Review

Court News

Court Trivia

Campus Champion

Celebrity

City round

Interview

Panorama

Opinion

Special Features

Spice

Technology

Famous Parent

Education

Cartoon

Columns

Diaspora

Advertise

Subscribe

Search

Subscribe

punchng.com © 1971- 2024 Punch Nigeria Limited

About us

Advertise with us

Contact