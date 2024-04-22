‘Stay Clear Of Every Electrical Pole’ – IBEDC Warns As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Ogun

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has issued a warning to Ogun State residents following the heavy rainfall which wreaked havoc in the state.

Naija News learnt that the downpour that lasted for over an hour and 20 minutes on Sunday destroyed several vehicles, electrical poles, and wires at Sango-Ota under the bridge and in the Oju-Ore area of Ogun.

Confirming the incident to journalists, IBEDC, in a statement through its lead media relations Busolami Tunwase, in Ota, Ogun state, warned residents to stay away from electrical poles.

IBEDC also stated that no life was lost, but properties estimated at over N100 million, especially vehicles were destroyed by the heavy rain.

Tunwase said that IBEDC was aware of the development and had deployed its technical team to the area.

Tunwase said, “We are appealing to the public to stay clear of every electrical pole, wire, and other electrical installation until we are able to clear everything off the road.”

