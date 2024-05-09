Landlord Caught Having S3x With Tenant’s 14-Year-Old Daughter In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has detained a 71-year-old landlord, identified as Adesina, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his tenant’s 14-year-old daughter at Akegbeyale Street in Ifesowapo Akute, Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News learnt that the septuagenarian was caught having sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl in the house bathroom.

According to Daily Trust, the minor, whose name was withheld, was in the bathroom taking her shower when the landlord barged into the same bathroom a few minutes later and allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.

Some residents reportedly caught Adeshina in the act, which led to his arrest by Police operatives from the Ajuwon divisional headquarters.

The father of the minor was said to have taken the little girl to the hospital for a medical examination, where it was discovered that she was already pregnant.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

She said, “The landlord has been arrested and detained. The father reported that he was caught defiling his 14-year-old daughter in their bathroom in the morning. The teenager was taken to Tamara Hospital in Akute for a medical examination.

“However, the medical report further showed that that wasn’t a first-time act because the test showed that the teenager was already six weeks pregnant. The state CID in Eleweran will soon take up the matter for further investigation.”