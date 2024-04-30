President Tinubu Reacts To Gas Explosion Accident In Ogun State

President Bola Tinubu has sympathized with those affected by a recent gas explosion accident in the Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The President’s message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement assured the people of Ogun state, especially victims of the Ita-Oshin gas explosion, which resulted in the loss of life and other properties, of the President’s support as they come out of the tragedy.

It would be recalled that an explosion involving a gas tanker on Saturday left one person dead, six others injured, and six vehicles destroyed at the Ita-Oshin axis of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state.

In his reaction, the President commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the steps taken so far and promised to provide adequate support to those affected by the accident.

“President Bola Tinubu extends his deepest sympathies to the victims of the gas explosion at Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun state.

“The explosion from a solitary gas truck rippled through the community, resulting in the loss of life and property.

“The president also sympathises with the Ogun state government and residents of the state over this tragedy.

“President Tinubu commends Governor Dapo Abiodun on his valiant efforts to arrest the situation and immediately restore calm to the community.

“The President assures the people of Ogun State, particularly the victims of this harrowing incident, of his fervent support in this moment of grief,” the statement said.