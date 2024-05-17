‘We Are Confident That Nigerians Are With Us’ – Group Dismisses Opposition Leaders Gang Up To Unseat Tinubu In 2027

The National Progressive Hub (NPH), a support group for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has predicted President Bola Tinubu‘s success in the 2027 election, undeterred by the opposition’s coalition.

The group stated that President Tinubu’s outstanding first-year performance has significantly undermined the efforts of opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the LP.

Leading opposition figures met earlier this week, which political observers are interpreting as a realignment of forces in preparation for the 2027 general election.

Speaking to journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, May 17, the national coordinator of NPH, Bukie Okangbe, discussed the impact of President Tinubu’s first year in office.

She said: “The ongoing alignment of political parties and politicians in the country shown obviously that some are ready to match up with us come 2027.

“We are confident though that Nigerians are with us more than they were during the last elections due to the leadership quality of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Okangbe stressed the need for unity among leaders and members of the governing party, noting that the political climate is heating up as multiple parties and opposition members are mending fences to contest the APC.

The group stressed the importance of unity among party members, stating, “the witch-hunting of our leaders that have worked so hard for this administration during campaigns must stop. We should remain focused as one family.

“It is both human and natural that issues would arise within a political family from time to time but the ability to reconcile and move forward makes the difference. The way forward for us as a progressive government is for our party members to have a change of heart towards our leaders and stop the public embarrassment of dragging our leaders into the public.

“We are appealing to all our aggrieved progressive members to see our leaders as our representatives and hence, embrace them with love and open hearts. As a complete party man, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an accommodating father who would surely carry everyone along so that no one would be left out.

“We believe that no amount of political alignment or strategies can vote us out in 2027 if we are united. The strength of APC lies in the faithfulness of its members and so the more we pull our leaders down in public, the more we make the opposition stronger. It is now getting worse that some progressive members are doing the work of opposition parties which is a sad reality.

“The National Progressives Hub stands with all our party leaders who worked tirelessly to deliver for our party in the last general election. We frown and reject any form of witch-hunt against our party leaders meanwhile opposition leaders indicted of corruption are walking free.

“We need all our leaders together and united because he has another election to win 2027.”

Okangbe appealed to Nigerians for understanding and patience, acknowledging the challenges of hardship and hunger faced by many families.

The groups national coordinator also urged Nigerians to bear with the president and have faith in the administration, assuring that the president is committed to addressing the present difficulties, emphasizing that these hardships are temporary.