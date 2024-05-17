‘Consequences Of These Policies Are Too Harsh On The Populace’ – 36 State Speakers Urge Tinubu To Put An End To Nigerians’ Suffering

The Conference of Speakers from 36 State Houses of Assembly has called on President Bola Tinubu to enact enduring policies aimed at alleviating the plight of Nigerians.

A communiqué signed by its chairman and the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, at the conclusion of a meeting attended by 29 speakers in Abuja, conveyed the conference’s call.

It additionally urged both the Federal Government and state governments to implement sustainable policies with equal measures of courage to alleviate the people’s sufferings.

Furthermore, they acknowledged that the economic challenges stem from the removal of petroleum product subsidy by the Federal Government and the floating of the exchange rate, resulting in adverse effects for the populace.

During the meeting, discussions encompassed various topics concerning good governance in the country.

According to the communiqué, “While the Conference acknowledges the courage of Mr President in his economic policies taken so far, such as the removal of petroleum product subsidy and the floating of the exchange rate, the unintended consequences of these policies are too harsh on the populace.”

Addressing the conference, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, represented by Hon. Mark Esset, Chairman of the House Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Relations, emphasized that state legislative autonomy would be a top priority in the ongoing constitutional review.

He highlighted that it would be among the key issues receiving significant attention.