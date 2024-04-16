Lagos State Begins Demolition Of Buildings On Drainage Right Of Way

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has began the destruction of all contravening structures under the system 1 drainage channel midstream (Odo Iya Alaro) Ojota and Ogudu.

The removal exercise was initiated on Monday, April 15.

This is coming after the expiration of several served contravention notices on the property owners.

Operatives of the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance (DEC) carried out the demolition with security back up from the Task Force on Special Offences and other agencies.

The ministry also explored consultative stakeholders meetings that involved members of the legislative Assembly, one of which was held on December 21, 2023, to find possible solutions.

At one of such meetings convened by the ministry, its Commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab, with House of Assembly member representing Kosofe 1, Hon Sanni Okanlawon, in attendance, none of the property owners could provide evidence of titles to the structures built on the drainage right of way.

While speaking at that meeting, Wahab reiterated that in the absence of valid titles, all the structures on System 1 Right of Way would have to go.

Wahab added that the State government also discovered that while contravention notices had been served, some of the property owners continued with the construction in an open display of impunity.

He stated that it is advisable for those who voluntarily remove the contravening structures and fences to do so before the state government officials moved in with their equipment.