Sanwo-Olu Launches Eko Cares Intervention For 500,000 Lagosians

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has launched the Eko Cares Initiative, a socio-economic intervention program aimed at tackling the country’s economic challenges.

Naija News understands that the initial phase of the initiative is set to benefit more than 500,000 households.

Beneficiaries of the program come from all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

During the launch event, Governor Sanwo-Olu cautioned representatives from the councils against withholding the items, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to improving the quality of life for residents. He also encouraged residents to continue supporting the current administration.

The governor instructed representatives from different communities who were present at the event to ensure that the food items were distributed equally among the less privileged individuals in their respective communities and to refrain from hoarding them.

He emphasized that the main objective of the program is to address the challenge of food scarcity among residents.

In addition, the governor stated that community leaders, religious organizations, trade unions, youth organizations, people with disabilities clusters, and human rights groups will be responsible for the distribution of the food items.

He urged all stakeholders involved to avoid hoarding food items.

Furthermore, the governor announced that the Ounje Eko market initiative will continue until further notice.

Remarking on the development, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described the event as another significant achievement in the Sanwo-Olu administration’s efforts to improve the lives of the people.

Omotoso said: “This day marks the official unveiling of EKO CARES, a comprehensive response of the Lagos State government to the temporary hardship occasioned by the global economic crises.

“Since he assumed office in May 2019, Governor Sanwo-Olu has always demonstrated a penchant for keeping his word.”