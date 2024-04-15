Workers Send Message To Tinubu On Naira Devaluation Amid New Minimum Wage

Advertisement

Workers under the Federal Workers Forum, FWF, have advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Federal Government against devaluing the naira after implementing the new national minimum wage.

Naija News reports that the forum made the statement during a meeting convened on Sunday.

The meeting concluded with a communique signed and provided to DAILY POST by the National Coordinator of the forum, Comrade Andrew Emelieze.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has been advocating for a new national minimum wage since the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.

While applauding the Federal Government for introducing wage awards, the forum emphasized dissatisfaction with the current ₦35,000 wage, stating that it hasn’t alleviated economic challenges for federal workers since the removal of the petrol subsidy and naira devaluation.

The new national minimum wage is expected to commence on April 1st, 2024, anticipating an announcement by May 1st, 2024.

Insisting on a living wage promised by President Tinubu, they advocated for ₦300,000 as a minimum, considering the rising cost of living.

Emelieze said, “While we appreciate Mr President for the ₦35,000 wage award, we make bold to say that the ₦35,000 palliative did not solve the economic challenges faced by the federal government workers in Nigeria. It has been an hellish existence for the federal workers since the removal of subsidy on petrol and the subsequent devaluation of the naira.

“That the new national minimum wage takes off officially on April 1st, 2024 and that we expect the announcement of the new national minimum wage latest on Workers’ day May 1st, 2024.

“Our position is very clear, President Tinubu has promised a living wage, federal workers will not accept anything less. With the present cost of living crisis ₦300,000 which is not up to 1% of the President’s salary, will not be too much for a federal minimum wage.”

They highlighted the daily expenses of transport and meals, stressing the need for decent compensation.

Additionally, they called for the settlement of outstanding arrears and caution against naira devaluation post-implementation.

“For daily survival, a worker will need an average of ₦2,000 daily transport and at least ₦2.000 per meal hence,a worker will be needing an average of ₦10,000 ( at around $1 per hour) to manage to survive daily.

“We call for justice, we demand for a decent, fair and just living wage for the federal work force. We will resist and reject anything less than a living wage. Our government should also not forget to clear all outstanding arrears owed the federal workers.

“The Federal government is also called upon not to in anyway devalue the naira after the implementation of the new national minimum wage. Federal workers have suffered enough, it is time to end poverty among the federal government workers,” he added.