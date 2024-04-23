Nigerians Criticizing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Line Are Unpatriotic – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has staunchly defended the Lagos-Calabar Super Highway project against critics, whom he described as “unpatriotic Nigerians,” accusing them of prioritizing political interests over national development.

Naija News reports that the Minister’s remarks were conveyed by his Special Adviser (Media), Orji Uchenna Orji, amid growing public criticism over the project’s feasibility and transparency.

Speaking in Abuja, Orji dismissed the negative sentiments expressed by some politicians and critics as “baseless thoughts” of individuals who lack a comprehensive understanding of the project’s dynamics or are intent on undermining President Bola Tinubu’s developmental initiatives for political gains.

“It is unthinkable that such highly placed people fail to understand the various elucidations provided by the Minister on the project’s inception, its economic and technical viability, and the continuous efforts by previous administrations that failed to implement it,” Orji stated.

The Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, a major infrastructure initiative, is envisioned to bolster economic growth by improving connectivity between the north and south of Nigeria.

The project is structured under an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction plus Financing (EPC+F) agreement, which includes a counterpart funding model requiring minimal initial expenditure from the federal government.

“This type of funding requires only a counterpart funding from the Federal Government, where contractors source funds, buoyed by confidence in the government’s economic policies. This facilitates private sector participation in road infrastructure development through Public-Private Partnerships or EPC+F arrangements,” explained Orji.

The project’s financing strategy was detailed further during the recent inauguration of a committee tasked with compensating property owners affected by the highway.

“The 700 km is procured under phase one, in phases, and it’s EPC+F. Under this arrangement, the contractor is expected to bring in a certain amount of money, and the Federal Government is expected to pay certain counterpart funding,” Orji clarified.

The Minister also highlighted that the administration’s proactive approach in the 2023 Supplementary Budget and the provisions made in the 2024 appropriation underscore a committed effort towards remedying the nation’s road infrastructure woes.

He added, “In the 2023 Supplementary Budget, Mr. President approved funds for intervention on over 260 dilapidated roads nationwide.”

Critics, however, continue to express concerns over the project’s scope and its long-term benefits, fearing potential financial burdens or mismanagement.

“The Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, when completed, will not only foster national economic growth but also launch Nigeria into the league of the best economies of the continent due to its extensive connectivity,” Orji added.