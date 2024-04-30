Abdullahi Biffo Insists Sporting Lagos Won’t Be Relegated

Sporting Lagos head coach, Abdullahi Biffo, has stressed that his new team will not be relegated despite the side’s inconsistency so far this season.

Sporting Lagos were promoted to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) ahead of this season and looked promising at the start of the campaign.

Unfortunately, things went sour for the Lagos-based club in the later stage of the campaign as they continued to lose games more often than expected.

In 32 league games this season, Sporting Lagos have recorded 13 defeats, 8 draws, and just 11 wins. They are currently sitting in the 11th spot on the league table with 41 points, five points away from the relegation zone.

Due to the club’s poor start this season, the management decided to sack coach Paul Offor, who helped them gain promotion to the NPFL.

His successor, Abdullahi Biffo, is responsible for keeping the club in the NPFL ahead of next season. Unfortunately, the former Katsina United manager started his reign with a defeat against his former club, Katsina United, on April 21.

But on Sunday, April 28, Biffo’s team bounced back from the defeat by beating Abia Warriors 4-2 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

After the game, Biffo said, “The task is not that too difficult because if you look at the log, their destiny is still in their hands. They just need to win their home matches and forget about all these problems and maybe next season, we can now strategise and plan better.”